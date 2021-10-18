ODM: Remain Vigilant and Prepared. Hurricane Season Not Yet Over

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Even though tropical storm activity has subsided during the past couple of weeks, that does not mean the hurricane season is over, Office of Disaster Management (ODM) said on Monday.

There is still six weeks to go as the season runs through November 30.

Residents and businesses are advised to remain vigilant and prepared, the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) which falls under the Fire Department (Ministry of General Affairs) headed by Fire Chief/National Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson, said on Monday.

The remaining storm name for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is: Wanda.

Continue to monitor local weather reports issued by the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten for advisories related to any adverse weather.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and how to prepare for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.”

Listen to the Government Radio station – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Remain vigilant and prepared!