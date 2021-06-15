Islands' News Top Headlines

Public Announcement :Price Change Petroleum Products

2 days ago
The Government of St. Maarten regulates the prices of petroleum products by imposing a maximum price at which wholesalers and retailers can sell these products on St. Maarten. Due to the ongoing developments internationally, the prices of crude oil have experienced adjustments upward for Gasoline and Diesel. The general public is hereby informed that as Of  at 6:00 am’ the maximum consumer price of Gasoline and Diesel will be amended (increased) as follows:

PRODUCT CURRENT PRICE NEW PRICE
ULG 2.141 2.172
Gasoil (Diesel) 1.534 1.560

Below is the complete price buildup showing all components that result in the new Gasoline price. All numbers are rounded to three decimal places.

Price buildup

2-Jun-21   24-May-21
246 195

Effective Posting date

Petrotrin Posted Price USc/AG

                                                                ULG                       Gasoil

Naf per liter  
Petrotin Posted Price 1.170 0.922
Freight 0.063 0.063
Insurance 0.000 0.000
Import Duty 0.290
Liquid throughput fee (THRX) 0.080 0.080
Wholesaler margin 0.230 0.230
Max. wholesale price 1.833 1.295
Turnovertax (5%) 0.092 0.065
Max. wholesale price incl. tax 1.924 1.360
Retailer margin 0.145 0.126
Consumer price 2.069 1.486
Turnovertax (5%) 0.103 0.074
Max. Consumer price incl. tax 2.172 560

                        

