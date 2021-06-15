Public Announcement :Price Change Petroleum Products

The Government of St. Maarten regulates the prices of petroleum products by imposing a maximum price at which wholesalers and retailers can sell these products on St. Maarten. Due to the ongoing developments internationally, the prices of crude oil have experienced adjustments upward for Gasoline and Diesel. The general public is hereby informed that as Of at 6:00 am’ the maximum consumer price of Gasoline and Diesel will be amended (increased) as follows:

PRODUCT CURRENT PRICE NEW PRICE ULG 2.141 2.172 Gasoil (Diesel) 1.534 1.560

Below is the complete price buildup showing all components that result in the new Gasoline price. All numbers are rounded to three decimal places.

Price buildup

2-Jun-21 24-May-21 246 195

Effective Posting date

Petrotrin Posted Price USc/AG

ULG Gasoil