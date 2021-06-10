SZV AND PHARMACY ASSOCIATION TEAM UP TO IMPROVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

Social & Health Insurances SZV and the Pharmacy Association of St. Maarten (PAS) have signed a letter of intent agreement that will facilitate constructive cooperation towards a well-functioning and cost-effective health care system. The intent is to improve the processes between pharmacists and SZV and by extension health care providers and patients. In particular, SZV seeks to increase the quality of medication distribution, implement effective cost controls in addition to a fair compensation system to the participating pharmacies.

The cooperation of parties is important as it will support the next steps for the Ministry of VSA to finalize the accompanying legislation that will allow for the identified projects to be implemented. The changes through these executed projects will benefit all parties, but most importantly the insured patients and generations to come who will be able to rely on quality and affordable health care system in Sint Maarten.