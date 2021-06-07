Safety measures related to home-porting

The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM has developed an action plan to more intensely tackle criminal activities, to increase visibility and crackdown on traffic violators in and around Philipsburg. This is to better protect residents and to safeguard the country’s economy in light of home-porting.

Therefore, KPSM will take the following measures:

1. Fining drivers and towing vehicles parked on sidewalks or along Front Street.

2. Increasing the visibility of the KPSM bike patrol

3. Assisting with the free flow the traffic to and from Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise and

Cargo Facilities.

KPSM requests the community to cooperate and to comply with instructions from police officers to secure and guarantee the safety of residents and visitors.