Inspectorate of TEATT takes measures against noise pollution from catering businesses

The Ministry of TEATT in a press release of March 9, 2021, made known to the public that the ministry was taking a firm approach to addressing the long-standing issue and the increasingly frequent complaints received from the community about noise nuisance from catering & entertainment establishments i.e., bars, restaurants, lounges, nightclubs, sports bars, etc., and vendors across the island. A subsequent decision published on March 23, 2021, by the Ministry of TEATT announced a new licensing application process and a reformulated application for catering, entertainment businesses and vending. The process to apply for additional permissions like extended opening hours and providing various forms of entertainment will factor noise pollution into the decision making.

It is important that businesses consider those who may be negatively impacted outside of the venue or event regardless of where your business is located on the island. Examples of sources of noise nuisance from the abovementioned businesses include excessively loud music, bass vibrations, and amplified speech. There must be a responsible balance between the interests of businesses and residents who make up the community in which we live, work and play.

In instances where noise being generated at your permit location is determined to be a nuisance or in violation of permit conditions, the Inspectorate of TEATT will take the following enforcement steps in line with Section 3.3 of the Enforcement Policy which are:

1st Violation: Verbal Warning

2nd Violation: Documented Warning

3rd Violation: Fine of up to NAF 5,000, –

4th Violation: 3-day suspension of the permit, i.e., business closure

5th Violation: 1-week suspension of the permit, i.e., business closure

6th Violation: Revocation of permission for music, live entertainment, and dancing where applicable.

All catering, entertainment businesses and vendors have a duty to be socially responsible, environmentally aware, and abide by their permit conditions. Complaints about noise nuisance from entertainment businesses and other business-related violations can be submitted via email to teattcomplaints@sintmaartengov.org.