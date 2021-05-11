TelEm Group maintenance in area of GEBE water tank Cole Bay Hill Wednesday

TelEm Group will be carrying out maintenance work on a fiber cable in the area of GEBE’s water tank on the Cole Bay Hill and a cell site nearby, Wednesday, resulting in interruptions in service to mobile customers.

The maintenance works, once completed, will assist in providing extra bandwidth capacity to mobile customers.

As well as affecting mobile customers who use this cell site in the Beethoven area, between the hours of 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Wednesday May 12, 2021, technicians and engineers are also warning that service to the fire department, who also make use of this cell site location, will be affected. The Fire Department has been informed of the works, however, members of the public should especially take note in the event of an emergency.

In a separate notice, TelEm Group is also informing of maintenance works taking place at a different location next week, on Tuesday, May 17th, also between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, when work will be carried out on the company’s backbone fiber network running from Simpson Bay to Philipsburg. TelEm Group says a backup connecting fiber cable will be activated to re-route calls while the main cable is being worked on. The scheduled work in Simpson Bay is non-service affecting and no interruptions in service are anticipated.

TelEm Group apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the maintenance works at Beethoven and Simpson Bay.