Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs honors mothers on Mothers’ Day

Mothers around the world are recognized as the backbone of the family and St. Maarten is no exception. Mothers throughout time have raised their children, while maintaining the home, managing careers – working inside or outside the home – as well as being involved in community activities. Some mothers also carry the awesome responsibility of being the sole parent and breadwinner in the family. Even as our roles and responsibilities as mothers continue to evolve with time, the mainstay of motherhood – nurturing and supporting our children and their dreams with unconditional love and devotion – continues to be the most important responsibility in a mother’s life.

Mothers deserve daily recognition for the roles they play as first teachers, laying the foundation for their young charges in preparation for them to become productive citizens of our community. As government of St. Maarten, we take time today to recognize all mothers and mother figures who have made and continue to make a positive difference in the lives of their children and the children of others and express gratitude to you for the role you play in building a nation. ‘I am sure that if the mothers of various nations could meet, there would be no more wars,’ a quote from E.M. Forster eloquently elucidates the importance of mothers in the sustainability of our society throughout the ages.

We all are here thanks to our mothers, and today, May 9, 2021, is a day to stop and reflect with gratitude for the many lessons learned from birth through the formative years, and into adulthood. We must give honor to our mothers for the blessing they have been, the morals and values they have taught, and the discipline and determination they have instilled in us. For those of us whose mother is no longer with us, we know this time of year can be difficult, however in remembering and being grateful for the time we had with them, for the wisdom shared and lessons learned – their legacies live on.

A warm and heartfelt thank you to all mothers giving their ultimate each day in raising families and ensuring the sustainability of future generations. We know this is no simple task in our world today, especially in a time when we face so many challenges. So many mothers have had to take on even more responsibilities to ensure their children’s success and survival. As you face the daily challenges of meeting their needs and keeping your families safe during the pandemic, consider the awesome power you wield as mothers and use it with deliberate care in your quest to raise conscientious citizens who will inherit the legacy to ensure our future sustainability.

Another famous adage is that ‘it takes a village to raise a child’. So today, I also commend the village that continues to support mothers to be able to do what they do for their children. Each child – strong and secure in him or herself, encouraged to work towards fulfilling their dreams while caring for our earth and fellow man, brought up in faith and confidence in oneself – is an asset to the family, the community, the nation, the world. Any role we, the village, can play in supporting mothers to do so, is a commendable one that will continue to pay itself forward for generations.

‘The future of a nation lies in the hands of mothers,’ according to Honore de Balzac and as government of St. Maarten we concur and honor Mothers, and pledge continued support to you and the family unit to ensure we continue to build a strong and resilient nation. Mothers are encouraged to practice self-care, and fill your own cup to be able to share of yourself with others.

On behalf of the Council of Ministers, I thank God for mothers and wish all mothers and mother figures a blessed and happy Mother’s Day! May all mothers fully realize the power and awesome responsibility you hold in your hands!