National Day of Remembrance

On Tuesday, May 4, the Government of Sint Maarten recognized National Remembrance Day, (“Dodenherdenkingsdag”).

During this national day of commemoration, all Dutch victims – civilians and soldiers – who have been killed or murdered in the Kingdom of the Netherlands or anywhere else in the world in war situations or during peace-keeping operations since the outbreak of the Second World War were commemorated.

All those invited received an opportunity to lay a single flower at the War Memorial Monument, which carries the names of the World War II victims primarily born on Sint Maarten.

The commemoration ceremony took place at the Captain Hodge Wharf in Philipsburg.