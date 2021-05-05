Minister meets with local entertainers for Island wide vaccination campaign

On Monday May 3rd 2021, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley in the presence of his Legal Advisor Lyndon Lewis and Department Head Collective Prevention Services, Eva Lista-de Weever met with local entertainers and video producers in preparation to launch an Island wide vaccination awareness campaign. The official launch date of the campaign is scheduled for tomorrow Wednesday May 5th 2021. The Government is requesting assistance from all stakeholders and the community to join the road to ‘normalcy”. The campaign will focus on the many issues that we face day to day due COVID-19 and will highlight what we must do to achieve some sense of normalcy; which is to create herd-immunity by vaccinating 85% of our population.