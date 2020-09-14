Plenary Public session of Parliament about discussion with the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten concerning the banks extending further moratoriums to their consumers and other measures to ease the hardship faced in the community as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. An advice on the appointment of member for the General Audit Chamber will also be addressed

The House of Parliament will sit in a Plenary Public Session Monday, September 14, 2020. The Public meeting is scheduled for 10.00 hrs. and will be held in a virtual setting. The Minister of Finance and representatives of the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten will be present.

The agenda points are:

Discussion with the Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten concerning the banks extending further moratoriums to their consumers and other measures to ease the hardship faced in the community as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic Advice on appointment member General Audit Chamber (IS/1150/2019-2020 dated August 4, 2020)

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary session will be held virtually and will be carried out live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1 www.pearlfmradio.sx, via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten