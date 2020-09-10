Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the advice on appointment of members of the General Audit Chamber

The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on, September 10, 2020. The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 14.00 hrs. and will be held in a virtual setting.

The agenda point is:

Advice on appointment members General Audit Chamber (IS/1150/2019-2020 dated August 4, 2020)

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary session will be held virtually and will be carried out live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1 www.pearlfmradio.sx, via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten