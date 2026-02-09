VROMI BIDS FAREWELL TO HOUSING FOUNDATION CHAIR

The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) Mr. Patrice Gumbs convened a special meeting of his Cabinet and the Secretary General with The Sint Maarten Housing Foundation to discuss the organization’s strategic direction and to bid farewell to Ms. Kimberly Meyers. The mandate of Ms. Meyers, who had taken on the role of Chair of the Supervisory Board

just over a year ago, came to end today February 4th. The meeting marked the

finalization of a strategic agenda, centered on strengthening collaboration between

government and the Foundation to better address the housing and social development

needs of Sint Maarten’s residents.

“With this new calendar year, we are truly focused on approaching the social aspect and

development in a more strategic way,” Kimberly Meyers, stated. “Our discussions have

centered on how we can better align government and Foundation views and really

accommodate what the need is for the island. This collaborative approach will ensure

that we’re not just building homes, but building stronger communities.” Kimberly

continued.

The Foundation reiterated their commitment to approaching the social aspects of

housing and development in a more comprehensive and coordinated manner, ensuring

that efforts align seamlessly with government priorities and address the evolving needs

of the island. This renewed strategic focus emphasizes partnership and community

impact as central pillars of the Foundation’s mission moving forward.

The Ministry of VROMI extends its sincere gratitude to Ms. Meyers for her dedicated

service and the significant contributions she has made in support of the foundation and

the government’s housing goals and community development on Sint Maarten.

“We are deeply grateful for Kimberly’s service to the Foundation,” said Minister Patrice

Gumbs of VROMI. “In her very short period, Ms. Meyers worked to professionalize and

strengthen the board and its functionality, during a time of great challenge within the

foundation. Her insights and her team’s strategic approach very much facilitated the

strong working relationship that we experienced with both the supervisory board and the

management. I wish her well and continued success in all her future endeavors.”