KPSM Takes Enforcement Action Against Illegal Parking in the Maho Area



The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) advises the public that persistent and ongoing illegal parking

along Rhine Road in the Maho area and at the entrance of Beacon Hill Road has forced the police to

take decisive enforcement action. Despite repeated complaints, warnings, and preventive measures

implemented over an extended period, traffic violations at this location have continued, creating

serious disruptions to the free flow of traffic and posing risks to road users and pedestrians.

Over the past several weeks, KPSM has received multiple requests and complaints regarding illegal

parking along Rhine Road leading into the Maho area, as well as at the entrance of Beacon Hill Road.

Community officers assigned to the Maho area have, over time, implemented several measures to

discourage drivers from parking on sidewalks.

In collaboration with concerned parents and community members, concrete dividers were placed

to prevent vehicles from parking on pedestrian walkways. However, drivers have adjusted

their behavior and have begun parking on the roadway itself. This has resulted in a

narrowing of the entrance to Beacon Hill Road and the roundabout leading into Maho,

significantly affecting traffic circulation in this heavily used area.

As the preventive measures proved ineffective, KPSM transitioned to active enforcement. On

Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026, police officers conducted enforcement actions at the location,

during which fines were issued and several vehicles were towed for violating traffic

regulations. These actions were taken in accordance with the clearly posted no-stopping/no-

parking signs present in the area.

KPSM strongly urges residents, tour operators (including large and small buses), ATV rental

companies, and visitors to refrain from parking along Rhine Road in Maho and at the

entrance of Beacon Hill Road. Illegal parking in these locations continues to obstruct traffic

flow and compromises public safety.