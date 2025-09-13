St. Eustatius and Anguilla Strengthen Waste Management Cooperation

A government delegation from Anguilla paid a one-day working visit to St. Eustatius to exchange knowledge and best practices in waste management, with the aim of strengthening regional cooperation in sustainable development.

The delegation was welcomed by Deputy Island Governor Sharon Hassell and Commissioner of Public Health and Waste Management, Reuben Merkman. Among the visitors were Minister of Economic Development Kyle Hodge, Minister of Health Cardigan Connor, Director of Public Health Ambrell Richardson, and Director of Environment Carencia Rouse.

Their programme included a tour of the government-owned waste management facility operated by EJL Services, as well as an island tour to observe how waste practices are implemented locally. The delegation also met with the Executive Council to discuss governance, infrastructure, and sustainable development.