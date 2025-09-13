On Thursday, September 11, Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling represented Sint Maarten at the semiannual Judicial Four-Party Consultation (JVO), joining Minister Shalten Hato of Curaçao, Minister Arthur Dowers of Aruba, and the Netherlands’ Minister of Justice and Security, Foort van Oosten. The discussions addressed key justice and security priorities across the Kingdom, including forensic care, youth crime, detention capacity, and border control. Minister Tackling expressed gratitude for the productive exchange and looks forward to continued collaboration with Kingdom partners, noting that these discussions are vital to building a stronger and more resilient justice system for Sint Maarten.

