Reminder: Collect Your 2025 Business License Extension at Receiver’s Office



The Sint Maarten Tax Administration hereby reminds all businesses that have already paid online for their 2025 business license extensions that their documents are now available for collection at the Receiver’s Office on Pond Island.

Upon arrival, business owners should proceed directly to the balie/reception window to collect their extension licenses.

Business license extensions can be picked up Monday to Friday, between 8:00 AM and

2:00 PM. Business owners are kindly reminded to bring proof of payment when collecting.

The Tax Administration encourages businesses to collect their extension licenses

promptly.

For more information or assistance, please contact the Tax Administration at 542-2143,

542-3782, 542-3839, or 542-3840, or email taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org.