KPSM concerned about school fights circulating on social media



The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has taken note of several videos and photos

circulating on social media showing school fights among students since the start of the

2025/2026 academic year. Despite the school year just beginning, officers have already had to

deal with these situations.

While our officers are committed to keeping students safe, these situations pull already limited

police resources away from other urgent tasks in the community. Every time a fight breaks out, it

not only endangers the young people directly involved but also those around them who are

simply trying to focus on their education.

KPSM reminds parents and guardians that they play an important role in guiding their children.

The behavior of minors is not only a school issue but also a family and community

responsibility. Talking with children about conflict, respect, and making good choices can make

a real difference in preventing violence.

We also want to make it clear that those who record and share these fights online are adding to

the problem. Circulating such videos can encourage more violence and may lead to criminal

consequences for those who spread them.

To help address these issues, KPSM’s Community Officers and School Resource Officers

(SROs) will be working closely with schools, parents, and students. Their goal is to prevent

conflicts before they turn violent and to build safer environments where students can thrive.

KPSM will continue to be present in and around schools, but we cannot do this alone. We are

calling on parents, teachers, and the wider community to stand with us in curbing this behavior.

Together, we can protect our children and keep our schools safe as places of learning and

growth.