Telem focusing on SXM youth to shape the company’s digital future

At first glance, Sarina Lotlikar and Nerissa Brooks might seem like your typical young professionals—bright, enthusiastic, and navigating the early stages of their careers. But spend a few

minutes with them, and you’ll realize they represent something much bigger: a new

generation of St. Maarten talent ready to transform the island’s telecom landscape.

Both interns are currently gaining hands-on experience at Telem’s IT department,

but their paths to this point—and their dreams for the future—show just how far

passion, mentorship, and opportunity can take you.For Nerissa, her connection to Telem runs deep—“since I was in my mother’s tummy,” she laughs. Her mom worked in HR at Telem, so the building and its people are like family. That early exposure planted a seed that’s now blossoming.

Currently enrolled in the IT program at NIPA, Nerissa is diving headfirst into the

hardware side of the job—swapping out RAM, checking storage, and getting familiar

with the inner workings of computers. Before that, she worked in Telem’s Outside

Plant department, assigning installation jobs to contractors. While her long-term

dream is to become an architect, Nerissa sees IT as a valuable and flexible skill set

that complements her broader ambitions.

“This experience is teaching me so much,” she says. “I go home and keep practicing.

Just last night I installed a new graphics card in my PC!”

But beyond the tech skills, what keeps her motivated is the sense of purpose. “If you

want to improve, you need the drive. You need to love what you do,” she says.

“Don’t just take a job because it’s there. Do something that inspires you.”

Sarina, meanwhile, is balancing her summer internship with her computer science

studies at a Florida-based university. She’s using her time at Telem to bridge theory

and practice—and she’s already making an impact.

As part of her internship, Sarina is developing a custom-built onboarding and access

request app that will help digitize and automate HR processes at Telem—moving the

company away from outdated paperwork and toward a more modern, efficient,

paperless system.

“I love how I’m able to apply what I’ve learned abroad and bring it back home,” she

says. “It’s about improving not just the company but St. Maarten as a whole.”

Behind these opportunities is IT Manager Mr. Ajay Rawtani, who is determined to

rewrite the script for what internships in the company look like—particularly for

women in a traditionally male-dominated field.

“When I moved back to St. Maarten, I found it very hard to get placed anywhere in

IT,” Ajay reflects. “That experience stuck with me, and it’s what pushed me to

become an IT consultant. I knew I wanted to change that reality for others.”

When approached by NIPA to take on interns, Ajay didn’t hesitate. He saw it as an

opportunity not just to give back, but to push for greater inclusion in tech.

“Women are often interested in IT but don’t always get the chance. I come from a

family of strong women, and I wanted to see that reflected here too.”

For Ajay, internships at Telem are not just about “busywork”, we give real work

experiences. Sarina is helping to automate critical internal workflows using Microsoft

Power Apps—tools we already own, so it’s cost-effective and scalable. With support

of other IT staff, especially colleague Keithley and myself, she’s building something

that will impact the whole company.”

Meanwhile, Nerissa is getting her hands on everything from laptop repairs to

memory upgrades, building her technical foundation while also participating in team

meetings and supporting day-to-day operations.

“I’m very proud of where Sarina and Nerissa are,” says Ajay. “They’re not just

interns—they’re contributors to Telem’s transformation.”

Both Sarina and Nerissa agree that Telem is giving young people a chance to

rise—and setting a powerful example in the process.

“This experience shows that there’s no age limit to succeed,” Sarina says. “You can

start young. You can bring new ideas. You can be the future of Telem.”

Nerissa adds, “Telem is the place for people who want to learn. It’s not just about

getting a paycheck—it’s about building something. You’re surrounded by people who

want to help you grow.”

Their stories are a reminder that behind every digital innovation is a human

journey—one of curiosity, resilience, and community support. And as Telem

continues its own transformation into a modern, digital-first telecom provider, it’s

young talents like Sarina and Nerissa who are helping lead the way.