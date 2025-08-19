GOVERNMENT ADMINISTRATIVE LAW SPECIALIST AMIR SCHUITEMAKER JOINS DEJONG TEAM AS JUNIOR ATTORNEY

PULLING UP AT DEJONG: Amir Schuitemaker

DEJONG welcomes a new addition to its team: Government Administrative Law

Specialist, Mr. Amir Schuitemaker. Amir is a dedicated specialist in government

administrative law with nearly a decade of relevant experience across the Netherlands

and the Caribbean Netherlands, particularly in Bonaire, advising Dutch and Caribbean

Governments. He holds a Masters of Law (LL.M.) degree, from Leiden University. Amir

specializes in administrative and civil commercial law, having worked on complex,

politically sensitive legal matters across multiple layers of government. Most recently, he

served as senior legal advisor to the Public Entity Bonaire, representing the island in

court, chairing the appeals committee, mentoring junior legal colleagues and

contributing to high-level strategic decision making. His legal expertise and leadership

qualities are his key strengths.

Amir has long aspired to become a bar-appointed attorney and has now made the

transition from public office to private practice by joining DEJONG as attorney-at-law.

“After many years of dedicated service as a legal professional in the public sector, I am

excited to take the next step into the legal profession as an attorney. DEJONG offers

the perfect environment to combine my passion for law, strategic advice, and litigation,

enabling me to serve clients at the highest level. I am driven to achieve the best

possible outcome for my clients and never stop until their interests are fully secured,”

Amir said.

‘‘Amir represents everything DEJONG stands for: focused on relationships, driven by results. Amir has a proven track record in the Caribbean Netherlands of good quality support, and as a trusted conversational partner he can navigate complicated and political sensitive cases for local governments and local commercial clients. I see in Amir the strong litigation associate that perfectly fits into our team and that can mirror my own personal mediation-based approach. While DEJONG office is founded with the concept that the goal should always be a harmonized conclusion for all parties involved, considering the small scale of the islands that we live and work on, there are those cases and situations where litigation is inevitable. This is where Amir comes in. Amir is truly born to litigate, ‘ said the business development partner and founder of DEJONG, Mr. Gerald Simmons – de Jong, ‘and with that will be a very strong asset.’’