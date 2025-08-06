Looking for director-manager and members of the Supervisory Board

We are looking for the director-manager and members of the Supervisory Board for the yet to be established Foundation for Legal Aid and Equal Treatment Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba

Rijksoverheid

The State of the Netherlands is preparing the establishment of a new independent foundation: the Foundation for Legal Aid and Equal Treatment. With this foundation, citizens on the three islands will have access to easily accessible free legal aid and support in cases of unequal treatment. For this new foundation we are looking for:

a connecting and decisive director – manager

three engaged members for the Supervisory Board

From the start of the foundation, you work together to ensure that the Loket Huridiko on Bonaire and the Legal Desks on St. Eustatius and Saba can start in 2026.

About the foundation

The foundation facilitates accessible locations on each island, where citizens can go for information, advice, legal aid or referral. The commitment is to solve legal problems and experiences of discrimination, with an eye on the local language, culture and living environment. The services are provided by legal generalists and aim to solve legal problems and problems of discrimination and unequal treatment as much as possible, so that citizens can get on with their lives again.

Director – manager

As director – manager, you are the driving force behind this new organisation. You build the team, organise the provision of services, liaise with local and national stakeholders and ensure formal establishment and subsidy accountability. You play a pioneering role in a complex, multi-coloured context.

Supervisory Board

As a member of the Supervisory Board, you oversee the board, monitor the mission and objectives of the foundation and act as an adviser and sounding board. You bring social and administrative experience, have an affinity with legal protection and with the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. The Board will work with the director in a hybrid form.

Interested?

Have you become enthusiastic, and would you like to put your experience to work at the foundation? Then before you react, contact

René Burgler of Colourful People at r.burgler@colourfulpeople.nl or +31 6 28 57 54 36. He is then happy to explore together whether the role is a good fit for you.

Important: only after this interview will we ask you to submit a motivation letter and CV. This is how we keep the process personal and appropriate. The selection interviews take place during the week of 25 August 2025.