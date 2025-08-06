KPCN Looks Back on Successful Carnival Period St. Eustatius & Saba

The Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) says to look back on a successful carnival season on Sint Eustatius and Saba. Activities on Sint Eustatius took place from the 17th of July till the 28th of July, and on Saba from the 28th of July 28th till the 3rd of August.

On both islands, the events and parades generally proceeded peacefully. Police officers did have to intervene on several occasions to prevent potential fights, which helped avoid any serious incidents.

In addition to monitoring the festivities, escorting the parades, and maintaining public order, the police also checked all drivers of vehicles participating in the parades for alcohol consumption and possession of a valid driver’s license for the type of vehicle they were operating.

All checked drivers had valid licenses and passed the breathalyzer tests successfully. Similar checks will continue to take place in the future.