

On Saturday July 26th, Team Saba’s Under-18 basketball team delivered an impressive performance

during the 3×3 basketball tournament finals at Stadium Bijlmer Arena in the Netherlands.

The team secured two victories out of three games, dominating their opening match with a 20–8 win

and a 21–19 victory in the second game. In the final round, the team ended with a score of 13 against

21.

The U18 team, consisting of Preston Tenholt, Rashijden Riley, Ayden Nation, and Brandon Yara, was

coached by Jalen Robinson and accompanied by Policy Advisor Lauren Risley.

While in the Netherlands, the team also engaged in various learning opportunities. They observed the

men and women 3×3 National Team’s practices, participated in workshops on refereeing and leadership,

and took part in a night training led by Coach Jorrit Berens. Additionally, the team had training from 3×3

United Coach Bas Rosendaal & National Team Skills Coach Jard Schuit. These experiences offered the

players insight into the professional standards and techniques of international 3×3 basketball.

“This was a great experience for the boys,” said Coach Jalen Robinson. “Competing at this level and

participating in the extra training opportunities has really helped them grow as players. They put in a lot

of hard work and we are proud of their performance.”

“Our aim was to give the Saba players and coaches a well-rounded experience of the various levels and

aspects of 3×3 basketball in the Netherlands, while also introducing the Dutch basketball community to

the Caribbean part of our Kingdom. It was great to see how basketball brought people together and how

quickly the Saba players found their rhythm on and off the court. We hope this experience motivates

them to share what they’ve learned and help grow the game back home,” shared Martin Ho Suie Sang,

Manager of Basketball Development at Netherlands Basketball Federation.

PES congratulates the team and their coach for their hard work and dedication to the sport.

The U18 team returns to Saba tomorrow, Tuesday July 29 th at 4:00 p.m.