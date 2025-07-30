Daniel Helligar Celebrates 15 Years of Dedicated Service with the Sint Maarten Library



The Sint Maarten Library is proud to recognize and celebrate Mr. Daniel Helligar on his 15th

work anniversary, which took place on July 12, 2025.

The Library Board, General Manager, and staff extend their heartfelt congratulations and sincere

appreciation to Mr. Helligar for his unwavering dedication, outstanding service, and steadfast

commitment to the institution over the past 15 years. His contributions have made a lasting

impact on the library and the community it serves.

Thank you, Mr. Helligar, for your loyalty, passion, and exemplary service. We look forward to

many more years of working together in the spirit of learning, growth, and community

enrichment.