On Sunday, the 20 th of July, around 9:20 AM, the central control room received a report of an

incident on the Parish Hill Trail on Saba. A hiker had been injured and needed medical attention. As a

result, she was unable to get down on her own. A team, including among others police officers,

firefighters and nurses, came together to give first aid to the victim and then bring her down. After

this, the victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.