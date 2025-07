Arrest for assault EUX

On Friday, the 18 th of July, around 9 PM, a 32-year-old man with the initials A.J.H. was arrested on

Concordiaweg on St. Eustatius for assault. The suspect was involved in a brawl on Sunday, the 13 th of

July, near an establishment on the Heyligerweg. The case is under investigation.