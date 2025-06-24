Working together towards a future without domestic violence andviolence against women; No Mas No More Work Conference in Sint Maarten



The fifth edition of the ‘No Mas No More’ work conference took place on Sint

Maarten from the 16 th to the 19 th of June. During this important gathering,

professionals from all six islands of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom came

together. Representatives from the Ministries of Health, Welfare and Sport

(VWS), Education, Culture and Science (OCW), and Justice and Security

(JenV) were also present.

The central message of the work conference was clear: collaboration is

essential on the path toward ratification of the Istanbul Convention, which

addresses the prevention and combating of violence against women and

domestic violence.

Throughout the conference, island delegations worked on action plans within

six key themes: gender equality, temporary barring orders and time-out

methods, mental health in relation to domestic violence, behavioral change in

awareness campaigns, data collection, and assistance to undocumented

persons experiencing domestic violence. These themes are directly

connected to specific articles from the Istanbul Convention.

The priorities of the Memorandum of Understanding, signed by the islands

during the previous ‘No Mas No More’ conference, were also reflected in the

action plans. These priorities include inter-island shelter care, protection code,

research, awareness, knowledge sharing, and capacity building.

“The theme of this conference is more than a slogan; it represents a bold

commitment to concrete action. This gathering is not merely about

attendance; each person’s presence has amplified a powerful message of

collective resolve. No Más, No More, Not Here, Not Anywhere,” said the

Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor of Sint

Maarten, Mr. Richenel Brug.

The No Mas No More working group, comprising members from all six islands

and the Ministry of VWS, will continue developing and implementing the

action plans at island level, in close collaboration with network partners in the

justice and social support chains.

The work conference was a success. It offered space for open exchange of

knowledge, experience, and ideas. Participants returned home with renewed

insights and concrete plans to keep building a safer, more just future for

everyone.