Working together towards a future without domestic violence andviolence against women; No Mas No More Work Conference in Sint Maarten

The fifth edition of the ‘No Mas No More’ work conference took place on Sint
Maarten from the 16 th to the 19 th of June. During this important gathering,
professionals from all six islands of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom came
together. Representatives from the Ministries of Health, Welfare and Sport
(VWS), Education, Culture and Science (OCW), and Justice and Security
(JenV) were also present.
The central message of the work conference was clear: collaboration is
essential on the path toward ratification of the Istanbul Convention, which
addresses the prevention and combating of violence against women and
domestic violence.
Throughout the conference, island delegations worked on action plans within
six key themes: gender equality, temporary barring orders and time-out
methods, mental health in relation to domestic violence, behavioral change in
awareness campaigns, data collection, and assistance to undocumented
persons experiencing domestic violence. These themes are directly
connected to specific articles from the Istanbul Convention.
The priorities of the Memorandum of Understanding, signed by the islands
during the previous ‘No Mas No More’ conference, were also reflected in the
action plans. These priorities include inter-island shelter care, protection code,
research, awareness, knowledge sharing, and capacity building.
“The theme of this conference is more than a slogan; it represents a bold
commitment to concrete action. This gathering is not merely about
attendance; each person’s presence has amplified a powerful message of
collective resolve. No Más, No More, Not Here, Not Anywhere,” said the
Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor of Sint
Maarten, Mr. Richenel Brug.
The No Mas No More working group, comprising members from all six islands
and the Ministry of VWS, will continue developing and implementing the
action plans at island level, in close collaboration with network partners in the
justice and social support chains.
The work conference was a success. It offered space for open exchange of
knowledge, experience, and ideas. Participants returned home with renewed
insights and concrete plans to keep building a safer, more just future for
everyone.