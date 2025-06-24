Strengthening Kingdom Cooperation: Justice Ministers of Sint Maarten,Aruba, and Curacao Address Shared Challenges, Rising Violence, andStrategic Priorities

As part of the semi-annual Judicial Four-Party Consultation (JVO), Minister of Justice Nathalie
Tackling held productive bilateral and tripartite meetings with her counterparts from Aruba and
Curaçao, Ministers Arthur Dowers and Shalten Hato. These high-level discussions focused on
addressing shared justice and public safety challenges confronting the Caribbean parts of the
Kingdom.
Strengthening Kingdom Solidarity in Crisis Response
Minister Tackling expressed sincere gratitude to both Ministers Dowers and Hato for their rapid
and effective support following the recent riot and fire incident at the prison in Sint Maarten. The
fire, caused by a coordinated uprising among inmates, led to significant damage within the
facility.
Minister Tackling emphasized that the swift deployment of well-trained and experienced justice
personnel from Aruba and Curaçao made a real difference in restoring order and stabilizing the
situation at a critical time. The ministers acknowledged that all three countries face similar
challenges with staffing shortages, prison system integrity issues, and aging infrastructure.
Addressing Rising Crime and Violence
Building on the conversation around public safety, a key point of discussion was the alarming
homicide rate in Sint Maarten, which remains considerably higher than in Aruba and Curaçao.
Minister Tackling noted that this issue also extends to the French side of the island, where
serious violence also occurs, reinforcing the need for a broader regional approach and
response.
This prompted an open exchange of crime prevention strategies. Minister Tackling expressed
interest in learning, specifically from Aruba’s comparatively stable statistics. The ministers
discussed the value of early intervention, particularly for at-risk youth, emphasizing the need for
community-based programs focused on prevention rather than reaction.
There was mutual agreement that organized crime networks play an increasing role in driving
violence, particularly gun violence, and that enforcement alone is not sufficient. The ministers
recognized that targeted social programs, mentorship, and outreach are essential elements of a
proactive approach, highlighting the urgent need for a broader, Kingdom-wide approach to
violence prevention.
Shared Concerns Over Kingdom Services and Cost Burden
The ministers expressed growing concern about the rising costs of shared Kingdom services,
such as the judicial system and centralized ICT service provider. While acknowledging that the
operational expenses of these institutions are based on formal agreements and Kingdom laws,
they cautioned that escalating expenses are becoming nearly unaffordable for smaller countries
with limited financial capacity.
The ministers emphasized that shared services must provide value for money. This entails
being cost-effective, transparent, and appropriate for the size and resources of each country. No
partner should be burdened with costs that outweigh the practical benefits, nor should national
budgets be stretched beyond what is realistic.
A Call for Strategic Dialogue During JVO
Reflecting on the format of the JVO itself, the ministers emphasized the need to shift focus
toward strategic dialogue on shared priorities and structural challenges led by ministers rather
than technical working groups. As Minister Tackling stated:
“We have very similar problems… let’s work more strategically together as countries in
the Kingdom.” – Minister Nathalie Tackling.
Crime Prevention Fund and Bilateral Engagement with Curaçao
During her bilateral meeting with Minister Shalten Hato of Curaçao, they shared insights into
their experience with the Crime (Prevention) Fund, particularly regarding its legislation, funding
mechanisms, and the need for more transparency in how resources are allocated and spent.
They also addressed the concerning rise in firearm possession and gun violence, particularly
among youth. The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to prevention and rehabilitation
measures alongside enforcement.
Reinforcing Legal Capacity and Cooperation
Another topic of discussion was limited legal capacity within their organizations, specifically
legislative drafting capacity. The ministers committed to exploring joint solutions within the
Kingdom, such as shared legal expertise, regional support structures, and technical assistance
to strengthen legal development.
The meetings concluded with a renewed commitment to work together, bilaterally and within the
broader framework of Kingdom cooperation, to address these shared critical issues.