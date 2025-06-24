Strengthening Kingdom Cooperation: Justice Ministers of Sint Maarten,Aruba, and Curacao Address Shared Challenges, Rising Violence, andStrategic Priorities



As part of the semi-annual Judicial Four-Party Consultation (JVO), Minister of Justice Nathalie

Tackling held productive bilateral and tripartite meetings with her counterparts from Aruba and

Curaçao, Ministers Arthur Dowers and Shalten Hato. These high-level discussions focused on

addressing shared justice and public safety challenges confronting the Caribbean parts of the

Kingdom.

Strengthening Kingdom Solidarity in Crisis Response

Minister Tackling expressed sincere gratitude to both Ministers Dowers and Hato for their rapid

and effective support following the recent riot and fire incident at the prison in Sint Maarten. The

fire, caused by a coordinated uprising among inmates, led to significant damage within the

facility.

Minister Tackling emphasized that the swift deployment of well-trained and experienced justice

personnel from Aruba and Curaçao made a real difference in restoring order and stabilizing the

situation at a critical time. The ministers acknowledged that all three countries face similar

challenges with staffing shortages, prison system integrity issues, and aging infrastructure.

Addressing Rising Crime and Violence

Building on the conversation around public safety, a key point of discussion was the alarming

homicide rate in Sint Maarten, which remains considerably higher than in Aruba and Curaçao.

Minister Tackling noted that this issue also extends to the French side of the island, where

serious violence also occurs, reinforcing the need for a broader regional approach and

response.

This prompted an open exchange of crime prevention strategies. Minister Tackling expressed

interest in learning, specifically from Aruba’s comparatively stable statistics. The ministers

discussed the value of early intervention, particularly for at-risk youth, emphasizing the need for

community-based programs focused on prevention rather than reaction.

There was mutual agreement that organized crime networks play an increasing role in driving

violence, particularly gun violence, and that enforcement alone is not sufficient. The ministers

recognized that targeted social programs, mentorship, and outreach are essential elements of a

proactive approach, highlighting the urgent need for a broader, Kingdom-wide approach to

violence prevention.

Shared Concerns Over Kingdom Services and Cost Burden

The ministers expressed growing concern about the rising costs of shared Kingdom services,

such as the judicial system and centralized ICT service provider. While acknowledging that the

operational expenses of these institutions are based on formal agreements and Kingdom laws,

they cautioned that escalating expenses are becoming nearly unaffordable for smaller countries

with limited financial capacity.

The ministers emphasized that shared services must provide value for money. This entails

being cost-effective, transparent, and appropriate for the size and resources of each country. No

partner should be burdened with costs that outweigh the practical benefits, nor should national

budgets be stretched beyond what is realistic.

A Call for Strategic Dialogue During JVO

Reflecting on the format of the JVO itself, the ministers emphasized the need to shift focus

toward strategic dialogue on shared priorities and structural challenges led by ministers rather

than technical working groups. As Minister Tackling stated:

“We have very similar problems… let’s work more strategically together as countries in

the Kingdom.” – Minister Nathalie Tackling.

Crime Prevention Fund and Bilateral Engagement with Curaçao

During her bilateral meeting with Minister Shalten Hato of Curaçao, they shared insights into

their experience with the Crime (Prevention) Fund, particularly regarding its legislation, funding

mechanisms, and the need for more transparency in how resources are allocated and spent.

They also addressed the concerning rise in firearm possession and gun violence, particularly

among youth. The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to prevention and rehabilitation

measures alongside enforcement.

Reinforcing Legal Capacity and Cooperation

Another topic of discussion was limited legal capacity within their organizations, specifically

legislative drafting capacity. The ministers committed to exploring joint solutions within the

Kingdom, such as shared legal expertise, regional support structures, and technical assistance

to strengthen legal development.

The meetings concluded with a renewed commitment to work together, bilaterally and within the

broader framework of Kingdom cooperation, to address these shared critical issues.