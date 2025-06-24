Start application for SZW school supplies allowance



Parents or guardians of children who will be attending secondary school (after

the summer holidays) in the Caribbean Netherlands can submit an application

for a contribution towards the cost of school supplies such as uniforms,

shoes, school bags, and stationery. The scheme applies to secondary

education and is implemented by the RCN-unit SZW. For primary education,

this runs via the public body of the island.

Bonaire

Families on Bonaire with one or more children in secondary school and with a combined net

income of up to $2,509.64 per month, depending on the number of children, may be eligible

for this support. It is possible to submit an application by email or in person during the special

consultation hours at the SZW office in Playa:

Month Days Time

June Monday 30 June 13:30 – 16:00

July Monday until Wednesday 13:30 – 16:00

Saturday 5 and 12 July 09:00 – 14:00

August Monday until Thursday 08:00 – 10:00

Saturday 2 and 9 August 09:00 – 14:00

Anyone who cannot attend one of the consultation hours can submit an application digitally

via onderstand@rijksdienstcn.com or make contact via +599 795 5053 or +599 715 8844.

St. Eustatius

On St. Eustatius, a combined income threshold of up to $2,524.21 net per month applies,

depending on the number of children. Parents and guardians can submit their application at

the SZW office on Mazinga Square. This office is open from Monday to Thursday from 8:00

AM to 12:00 PM. In the afternoon, visits are possible by appointment. An application can also

be submitted digitally via szw.statia@rijksdienstcn.com.

Required documents

The application form is available via www.rijksdienstcn.com. Applicants must bring a copy of a

valid sédula, also for the children, as well as payslips and bank statements from the past two

months. If there is a partner living in the same household, these documents must also be

provided for them. Furthermore, proof of enrolment in secondary school is required or the last

primary school report. A guardian or legal caregiver must submit a decision (beschikking)

showing that he or she is responsible for the care of the child.

Saba

On Saba, the application procedure goes through the public body. Parents or guardians of

children in both primary and secondary school can contact the Saba Community

Development Department for a contribution towards school supplies.

More information about the school supplies scheme for 2025 can be found on

www.rijksdienstcn.com.