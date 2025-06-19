The Netherlands forces in the Caribbean train Hurricane EmergencyResponse with Local Safety Partners on the Windward Islands



From 14 to 20 June, the Netherlands forces in the Caribbean will conduct a hurricane emergency

response exercise on the Windward Islands. Central to this exercise is the cooperation with various

local safety and emergency response partners on Sint Maarten, Saba, and Sint Eustatius. The

purpose of the training is to ensure that military personnel can be deployed quickly and effectively

in the event of a real hurricane threat.

Following their deployment to the islands, small-scale activities will take place across the three

locations. Units will also use their time on the islands to familiarize themselves with the local terrain

and to engage with relevant stakeholders, including government organizations, non-governmental

organizations, and companies that play a key role in disaster response.

The majority of the military personnel involved are already stationed in the Caribbean region.

Participating units include personnel from the Marine Detachment Sint Maarten, the Marine

Squadron Carib (based in Aruba), the naval support ship HNLMS Pelikaan, FRISC vessels, and several

supporting units from both the Royal Netherlands Navy and the Netherlands Marine Corps.

By conducting this training on the Windward Islands, the armed forces aim to be ready to provide

emergency aid and conduct rescue operations immediately following the passage of a hurricane.

Providing military assistance during natural disasters such as hurricanes is one of the core tasks of

the Dutch Armed Forces in the Caribbean. During such missions, military units support the civil

authorities and contribute to maintaining public order and safety.