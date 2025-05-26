VROMI Infrastructure Department Announces Road Marking Schedule



The Ministry of VROMI Infrastructure Department hereby announces the upcoming schedule for thermoplastic road markings as part of the ongoing Asphalt Road Resurfacing Project 2023-2024.

Work continues this evening, Thursday May 22nd on Walter A. Nisbeth Road, where crews from

the Windward Road Infrastructure will apply thermoplastic reflector markings to delineate

lanes and improve guidance for drivers. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and follow

signage during the process.

Next, the project progresses to Welfare Road, with work scheduled from Monday, May 26

through Sunday, June 1st 2025.

On Wednesday evening, June 1st work will commence on A. TH. Illidge Road starting near to SOL

Gas Station.

This project phase will be done overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. to avoid peak traffic

hours, drivers should expect minor delays with no road closures necessary or plan alternative

routes through:

Walter A. Nisbeth Road- Cannegieter Street for inbound and outbound traffic.

Welfare Road- Windsor Road for vehicles traveling from the Cole Bay roundabout to

destinations between Tropicana Casino, Megaplex, and Domino’s Pizza must use the

Causeway.

and lastly A.TH. Illidge Road detour through Guadeloupe Road for Arch Road.

The use of thermoplastic materials ensures long-lasting, high-quality markings that will

significantly improve traffic safety and road aesthetics on the island. Thermoplastic reflector

paint provides high visibility, durability, quick application, and long-lasting markings. It improves

road safety, reduces maintenance costs, and enhances the overall appearance of roads.

The Ministry appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation during these operations.

Motorists are urged to observe temporary signage, reduce speeds in work zones, and follow

instructions from on-site personnel.

The VROMI Infrastructure Department remains dedicated to upgrading Sint Maarten road

network to ensure safety and efficiency for all road users.

Key Information Recap: