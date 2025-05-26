Meeting Held to Strengthen Crime Prevention and Revitalize Boardwalk Substation



At approximately 2:00 PM today, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) hosted a key meeting at the

Philipsburg Police Station with the Honorable Minister of Justice, members of the KPSM management

team, and representatives of the Indian Merchants Association (Philipsburg).

The meeting centered on strengthening partnerships to enhance public safety in the Philipsburg area,

with a special focus on the revitalization of the police substation located on the Boardwalk.

Reactivating the substation can improve police presence, visibility, and responsiveness in this vital

commercial and tourism district.

In addition, attendees discussed the importance of joint crime prevention initiatives, stressing the

need for close collaboration between law enforcement, the business community, and government

stakeholders.

KPSM and the ministry commends the Indian Merchants Association for their proactive engagement

and willingness to contribute to safety solutions. The Minister of Justice emphasized that sustainable

crime prevention requires the involvement of all partners in the community.