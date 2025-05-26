U.S. Consular Services Visit set for June 16 by Appointment Only





GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The United States

Consulate General in Curacao will be sending a consular officer to

Sint Maarten to provide services to American Citizens residing on

the island.

The consular officer will be providing services on Monday, June 16.

U.S. citizens who need any of the following services: U.S.

passport applications; Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA)

applications; and Document notarizations, need to make an

appointment by emailing: ACSCuracao@state.gov

Services are by appointment only. After requesting an

appointment, the person will receive instructions on how to

prepare for your requested service.

People are asked to read the instructions carefully in order to

avoid delays.

On Monday, June 16, the U.S. consular officer will be providing

the services by appointment out of the following venue:

Government Administration Building, Soualiga Road #1,

Conference Room #1 (on the ground floor), from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Those who have secured an appointment, once they reach the

entrance of the Government Administration Building, they should

inform security that they have come for U.S. consular services

and will then be instructed where to go.