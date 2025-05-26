CPS Calls on the Community to Take Action on Harmful Effects of Saharan Dust

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention
Services (CPS) of Sint Maarten advises persons with respiratory
illnesses to take measures when an advisory is issued for Sahara
dusts.
At this time of the year, Sahara dust plumes are more predominant.
CPS encourages residents and visitors with respiratory issues to
monitor daily weather reports from the Sint Maarten
Meteorological Department (MDS) by visiting their website
meteosxm.com or their Facebook Page
facebook.com/sxmweather which can provide more information
on when a Saharan dust plume would affect the country.
Saharan dust can be hazardous especially to small children, older
adults and people with underlying lung conditions and chronic
heart diseases.
Saharan dust can also impact the health of persons who suffer
with asthma, allergies, and those with chronic obstructive
pulmonary disease (persons with breathing difficulties, wheezing).
Measures that can be taken are: Stay indoors as much as possible
and when outdoors, wear a mask (e.g. KN95)
- Utilise a HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Absorbing) air filter
indoors to purify air in individual rooms
- Persons who use medications for pulmonary conditions should
carry them at all times and use as prescribed
- At the first sign of difficulty while breathing, seek professional
medical advice immediately
- For less severe symptoms, standard allergy medications such as
antihistamines and steroid nasal sprays may alleviate symptoms,
check with your pharmacists or physician.