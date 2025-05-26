CPS Calls on the Community to Take Action on Harmful Effects of Saharan Dust



GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention

Services (CPS) of Sint Maarten advises persons with respiratory

illnesses to take measures when an advisory is issued for Sahara

dusts.

At this time of the year, Sahara dust plumes are more predominant.

CPS encourages residents and visitors with respiratory issues to

monitor daily weather reports from the Sint Maarten

Meteorological Department (MDS) by visiting their website

meteosxm.com or their Facebook Page

facebook.com/sxmweather which can provide more information

on when a Saharan dust plume would affect the country.

Saharan dust can be hazardous especially to small children, older

adults and people with underlying lung conditions and chronic

heart diseases.

Saharan dust can also impact the health of persons who suffer

with asthma, allergies, and those with chronic obstructive

pulmonary disease (persons with breathing difficulties, wheezing).

Measures that can be taken are: Stay indoors as much as possible

and when outdoors, wear a mask (e.g. KN95)