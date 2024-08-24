Stop and search powers in place again 



The enhanced stop and search powers granted to the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM under the Firearms Ordinance is back in place. The enhanced powers, granted by the Prosecutor’s

Office Sint Maarten, affects several at different times and dates.

Dutch Quarter

Date: Friday, August 23 to Monday, August 26, 2024

Time: 5:00pm to 5:00am

Cole Bay & Simpson Bay / Maho & Cupecoy

Date: Friday, August 23 to Monday, August 26, 2024

Time: 4:00am to 4:00pm

Under the order, law enforcement officers are authorized to seize firearms in and

around the defined areas. Officers are permitted to examine means of transport (eg

vehicles) and to require people, who are on the public road or in a publicly

accessible place to cooperate with searches, both of their person and personal

effects.

These measures were put in place to ensure public safety. The community is invited

to cooperate with law enforcement officials as they execute their duties.