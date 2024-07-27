Featured Top Headlines

Important information on voters’ registry corrections

7 days ago
Pearl FM


The Court hereby informs the public that persons who are of the opinion that they were
wrongfully (not) registered in or wrongfully eliminated from the voters’ registry, may
submit a petition to the Court with the request to correct the voters registry.
To change or be added to the voters’ registry you must comply with the following:
 be a resident on Sint Maarten on June 3, 2024 (proof of address is required)
 have the Dutch nationality
 have reached the age of 18 on August 19, 2024
Petitions must be submitted no later than Tuesday, August 6, 2024.
There will be a Court hearing on August 13, 2024, when the submitted petitions will be
handled.
You will be informed by the Court clerk about the time your petition will be handled.
On Election Day the Court will handle urgent petitions from 8 until 11 AM.

