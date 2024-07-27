First CLA for Mental Health Foundation a reality!

The Mental Health Foundation (MHF) and union organization ABVO St. Maarten have reached

a covenant agreement on the first Collective Labor Agreement (CLA) for MHF. The agreement was

signed on July 18th, 2024, after years of discussions that intensified last year. The CLA will take effect on

July 1, 2024, and will remain in force until June 30, 2029.

Parties invested time to discuss and crystallize a vision based on the themes improved labor conditions,

sustainability and employability of staff and how to strengthen the cooperation towards the shared

goals.

The points that were agreed upon will be effective 2025 which includes a salary increase of an additional

2%, an increase of the maximum vacation days from 24 to 26, increase of the vacation allowance from

7% to 8.33%, introduction of anniversary bonuses for 2024 and the introduction of a vitality budget of

annually Naf 500. This budget can be used toward the improvement of the employee’s own vitality on

certain items or services that are not covered under their health care insurance. These are some of the

benefits agreed upon.

Additionally, the CLA introduces weighted job descriptions using the FWG 3.0 job evaluation system.

This will enhance transparency and support the introduction of a new salary structure which is also an

agreed condition.

Both parties view the CLA as a foundational tool for further structural improvements. MHF aims to grow

and continuously enhance the services it provides to the community of St. Maarten. Alongside

maintaining adequate facilities, MHF acknowledges the importance of offering competitive employment

conditions.

Mr. Sandro Garcia, Financial and Operations Director of MHF expressed joy and pride on finalization of

the Collective Labor Agreement (CLA) Covenant further noting that the occasion marks the culmination

of a long and dedicated process.

He stated, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all parties who have played a crucial role in bringing this

CLA to fruition. Your unwavering commitment, tireless efforts, and collaborative spirit have been

instrumental in achieving this significant milestone.

Together, we have crafted an agreement that will positively impact our organization and its members

for years to come. We celebrate this achievement and look forward to the future with renewed

optimism and confidence.”

Dr. Felix, Holiday, Chairman of the Board at MHF, stated, “This CLA represents a significant step forward

in ensuring our staff are well-supported and motivated, which is crucial for delivering high-quality

mental health care.”

On behalf of Mr. Sharlon L. Cathalina, President of ABVO Sint Maarten who was represented by

Boardmember Sabine Amparo and Jeanine Henry, added, “We are pleased to have reached this

agreement, which reflects our commitment to improving the working conditions and overall well-being

of MHF employees.”

Both parties commend each other for conducting negotiations in a respectful and mature manner,

where each side was open to listening and considering the other’s standpoint.

The signed covenant forms the basis for completing the CLA document, which will now be finalized.