BTP presents clean audit report for Financial Year 2023 to the Minister of TEATT

Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten (BTP) is pleased to announce the
presentation of its clean audit report for the financial year 2023, held on July 25, 2024, at the Government
Administration Building. The report was formally presented by BTP Interim Director Mrs. Judianne
Labega-Hoeve and the Chair of the Supervisory Board of BTP, Ms. Nathalie Tackling, to the Honorable
Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), Mrs. Grisha
Heyliger-Marten.
The clean audit report signifies BTP’s adherence to the required accounting standards, showcasing the
organization’s commitment to financial transparency and integrity. The audit was conducted by the
independent auditor SOAB, whose unqualified opinion reflects the dedication and diligent efforts of BTP
Management, Supervisory Board, and the Ministry of TEATT.
During the presentation, Mrs. Judianne Labega-Hoeve expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the
Supervisory Board of BTP and the Honorable Minister of TEATT. She commended their exceptional
work, indispensable guidance, and unwavering support, which have been instrumental in achieving this
milestone.
“This clean audit report underscores our steadfast commitment to accountability, transparency, and
integrity within our organization. It is a testament to the collective efforts and dedication of everyone
involved,” said Mrs. Labega-Hoeve.
BTP remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of financial management and will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure continued excellence in its operations.