St. Maarten National Basketball Association (SXMNBA) Hosts Thrilling 3 on 3 Championship at LBScott Sports Auditorium.

The St. Maarten National Basketball Association (SXMNBA) proudly hosted its much-anticipated 3 on 3 Championship at the LB Scott Sports Auditorium this past Sunday, June 2, 2024.
From 4 PM to 8 PM, five dynamic teams competed in a series of exhilarating matches, showcasing
their skills and determination in front of an enthusiastic crowd.
The teams participating in this year’s championship were:
- The Comebacks
- 3 Da Hard Way
- The Unforgettables
- Off Da Boat (AXA)
- French Ballers
The competition began with high energy as The Unforgettables faced Off Da Boat, with Off Da Boat
emerging victorious with a score of 9-4. In the following game, The Comebacks displayed their
prowess by defeating 3 Da Hard Way 11-3. Off Da Boat continued their winning streak in a close
match against the French Ballers, ending 8-7.
As the games progressed, The Comebacks solidified their dominance by winning against The
Unforgettables 13-5 and narrowly defeating the French Ballers 8-6. In a dramatic and closely
contested game, Off Da Boat clinched a win over The Comebacks 7-6, setting the stage for a thrilling
finale.
The championship’s climax was an unforgettable double-overtime final, where Off Da Boat from
Anguilla faced The Comebacks. In a nail-biting finish, Off Da Boat triumphed with a 7-6 victory,
securing their title as champions of the 2024 SXMNBA 3 on 3 Championship.
Match Results:
- The Unforgettables 4 vs 9 Off Da Boat
- 3 Da Hard Way 3 vs 11 The Comebacks
- French Ballers 7 vs 8 Off Da Boat
- The Unforgettables 5 vs 13 The Comebacks
- 3 Da Hard Way 5 vs 6 French Ballers
- The Comebacks 6 vs 7 Off Da Boat
- 3 Da Hard Way 6 vs 8 The Unforgettables
- French Ballers 6 vs 8 The Comebacks
- 3 Da Hard Way 9 vs 11 The Comebacks
- The Unforgettables 5 vs 6 French Ballers
- Finals: Off Da Boat 7 vs 6 The Comebacks (Double Overtime)
The SXMNBA extends its heartfelt congratulations to Off Da Boat for coming from Anguilla and for
their remarkable performance and thanks all teams for their participation and sportsmanship. This
event highlights the growing enthusiasm for basketball in St. Maarten and the neighboring islands,
promoting unity and sports excellence in the region.
For more information and updates, follow the SXMNBA on social media: www.linktr.ee/sxmnba
Or contact us via +1(721)520-2151 | sx****@gm***.com