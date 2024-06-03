St. Maarten National Basketball Association (SXMNBA) Hosts Thrilling 3 on 3 Championship at LBScott Sports Auditorium.



The St. Maarten National Basketball Association (SXMNBA) proudly hosted its much-anticipated 3 on 3 Championship at the LB Scott Sports Auditorium this past Sunday, June 2, 2024.

From 4 PM to 8 PM, five dynamic teams competed in a series of exhilarating matches, showcasing

their skills and determination in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

The teams participating in this year’s championship were:

The Comebacks

3 Da Hard Way

The Unforgettables

Off Da Boat (AXA)

French Ballers

The competition began with high energy as The Unforgettables faced Off Da Boat, with Off Da Boat

emerging victorious with a score of 9-4. In the following game, The Comebacks displayed their

prowess by defeating 3 Da Hard Way 11-3. Off Da Boat continued their winning streak in a close

match against the French Ballers, ending 8-7.

As the games progressed, The Comebacks solidified their dominance by winning against The

Unforgettables 13-5 and narrowly defeating the French Ballers 8-6. In a dramatic and closely

contested game, Off Da Boat clinched a win over The Comebacks 7-6, setting the stage for a thrilling

finale.

The championship’s climax was an unforgettable double-overtime final, where Off Da Boat from

Anguilla faced The Comebacks. In a nail-biting finish, Off Da Boat triumphed with a 7-6 victory,

securing their title as champions of the 2024 SXMNBA 3 on 3 Championship.

Match Results: