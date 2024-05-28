SZV BOOSTS LIBRARY OPERATIONS WITH DONATION OF CARD PRINTERS

Social & Health Insurances SZV has donated two fully equipped card printers to the Sint Maarten Library. As SZV continues transitioning to provide more digital public services, these card printers will no longer be needed at SZV. However, in its commitment to supporting vital community resources, SZV believes the printers would be a valuable asset for the library’s operations.

“We are grateful for the generous donation of the card printer, which will greatly enhance our library and better serve our community!” – Mr. Marc Marshall, General Manager – Sint Maarten Library

This donation enables the library to issue membership cards to our community members efficiently. With its main branch in Philipsburg and satellite branches in Cay Hill and Belvedere, the library is the place to access a wide range of books of all categories, research and historical documents, attend workshops, presentations, digital literacy courses, and much more. The library also offers many online resources such as E-books, audiobooks, and Dutch digital books from the Royal Library of the Netherlands and the Digital Library of the Caribbean.

“As we continue to strengthen community ties, we look forward to seeing residents of all ages benefit from the educational resources available at our St. Maarten Library.” – Charonne Holder, SZV Manager Corporate Communications