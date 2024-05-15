Dutch navy intercepts over a ton of cocaine in Caribbean in 4 days

HNLMS Groningen intercepted two drug shipments in the Caribbean on April 24 and 28.

Both go-fasts were discovered by an American maritime patrol aircraft after which HNLMS Groningen was called into action. HNLMS Groningen set course for the go-fasts and then launched her fast interceptor boats with the Fleet Marine Squadron and Law Enforcement Detachment of the U.S. Coast Guard on board.

In the first action, the suspects did not simply surrender. That happened only after verbal warnings. In the second action, that was not necessary. The four suspects and a total of 1,072 kilograms of cocaine were turned over to the U.S. Coast Guard. The drugs have been destroyed and the suspects will be prosecuted in America.

HNLMS Groningen has been active in the Caribbean again since early April 2024. Among other things, the Dutch naval vessel is deployed for counterdrug operations in alternating cooperation with the U.S. Coast Guard and Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard.