Featured Top Headlines

Free Breast Exam & Health Screening scheduled for March 30.Register Today

11 hours ago
Pearl FM


Saturday, March 30, the free breast exam, and health screenings program for 2024
will resume for women aged 18 years and older.
This initiative is being spearheaded by the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) in collaboration with the Positive Foundation and the Collection Prevention Services (CPS),
Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA).
Women interested in the screening program should mark their calendars, especially those who have not participated in the breast abnormalities project.
Persons are requested to make an appointment at least one week up to three days before the event by contacting Dr. Luna Eogene at: 721-550-0020 or Emailing: le******@au*****.edu
The screenings will take place at CPS located at the Vineyard Building #33 Buncamper road.
The other scheduled screening is set for April 6.
The screenings are being conducted to help the St. Maarten population understand the risk factors associated with breast abnormalities and breast cancers.
While there is no sure way to prevent breast cancer, it is the hope that through education and results from this research project, women can be empowered by knowledge resulting in earlier detection and treatment.

Related Posts

Featured Top Headlines

Wednesday is World Oral Health Day – “A Happy Mouth is…A Happy Body”

11 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Top Headlines

Prime Minister Jacobs Returns After Productive Talks at CSW 68th Session in New YorkPhilipsburg, Friday March 15, 2024

11 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Top Headlines

The inspection department for the Ministry of TEATT wishes to inform holders ofpassenger transport permits that the confirmation letter process will be reinstated as of Thursday,March 21, 2024.

11 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Top Headlines

Police Response to an armed robbery on a supermarket in Philipsburg.

11 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Top Headlines

Free Breast Exam & Health Screening scheduled for March 30.Register Today

11 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Top Headlines

Wednesday is World Oral Health Day – “A Happy Mouth is…A Happy Body”

11 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Top Headlines

Prime Minister Jacobs Returns After Productive Talks at CSW 68th Session in New YorkPhilipsburg, Friday March 15, 2024

11 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Top Headlines

The inspection department for the Ministry of TEATT wishes to inform holders ofpassenger transport permits that the confirmation letter process will be reinstated as of Thursday,March 21, 2024.

11 hours ago
Pearl FM