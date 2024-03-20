Free Breast Exam & Health Screening scheduled for March 30.Register Today



Saturday, March 30, the free breast exam, and health screenings program for 2024

will resume for women aged 18 years and older.

This initiative is being spearheaded by the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) in collaboration with the Positive Foundation and the Collection Prevention Services (CPS),

Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA).

Women interested in the screening program should mark their calendars, especially those who have not participated in the breast abnormalities project.

Persons are requested to make an appointment at least one week up to three days before the event by contacting Dr. Luna Eogene at: 721-550-0020 or Emailing: le******@au*****.edu

The screenings will take place at CPS located at the Vineyard Building #33 Buncamper road.

The other scheduled screening is set for April 6.

The screenings are being conducted to help the St. Maarten population understand the risk factors associated with breast abnormalities and breast cancers.

While there is no sure way to prevent breast cancer, it is the hope that through education and results from this research project, women can be empowered by knowledge resulting in earlier detection and treatment.