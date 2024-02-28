Time for something new! Every ending is a new beginning.

More than 13 years ago, on February 1, 2011, I officially became manager of the Communications department of the Caribbean Netherlands (RCN).

I have proudly seen how the department has grown from three people in 2010 to 16 communications professionals in 2024 who are continuously developing to best serve the Caribbean Netherlands.

But I have also grown enormously over the past 13 years, both as a professional and as a person. I have learned to lead by example while developing my own servant leadership style. I focused on teamwork, innovation and service, with an eye to the needs of clients and society.

I am most proud of the fact that I have been able to help mold individuals into committed communications professionals, each with their own specialization within a great team. But also on the good relationship that I have built up with the press of the six islands and the Netherlands; a valuable relationship based on mutual respect.

I look back with satisfaction on the various training courses and meetings that I have been able to organize for communication professionals on the six islands and in the Netherlands. I have done all this to provide more insight into the way we communicate with each other and with the aim of improving this communication, taking into account each other’s similarities and differences. Communication is an inseparable part of my life; it runs through my veins and will always be my passion, so I won’t let it go.

However, after 13 wonderful, educational years, I will now say goodbye as RCN communications manager on February 29, 2024 and close one of the most valuable chapters of my professional career.

As of March 1, 2024, I will take on a new challenge as Program Manager on the History of Slavery for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. Not unknown territory for me because the subject is close to my heart and I have been involved in this process for almost two years now. It is an honor for me to be able to implement the first concrete step after the comma of the apology of December 19, 2022, together with my new team, as a direct order from the Directorate General of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. This is what I do happy to work with and for the residents of the six islands. As an additional assignment, I will also support the Dutch Representation in Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten with the repositioning in the three countries.

My colleague Cora Knopper, who has also acted as my deputy for the past three years, will (temporarily) take charge of the Communications department.

I would like to thank everyone who has crossed my path over the past 13 years. I’m not saying goodbye because we will definitely meet again!