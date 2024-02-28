Gibbs Drive Dutch Quarter Road Closure Announcement



Dutch Quarter- The Concrete Hard Surfacing Side Roads Project progresses with the initiation of road

works at Gibbs Drive with a road closure starting tomorrow Tuesday February 27 th , 2024, for

approximately four (4) weeks from 7 AM to 4 PM.

As construction takes place, residents and commuters can make use of temporary detour via Richardson

Drive to navigate their way to main roads.

Road Closure Details:

Date and Time: Approximately four (4) weeks starting Tuesday February 27 th , 2024, from 7 AM to 4 PM.

Location: Gibbs Drive, Dutch Quarter

Alternative Routes: Richardson Drive

Stay updated on The Concrete Hard Surfacing Side Roads Project by visiting our official government

website and Facebook page.