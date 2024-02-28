Gibbs Drive Dutch Quarter Road Closure Announcement

Dutch Quarter- The Concrete Hard Surfacing Side Roads Project progresses with the initiation of road
works at Gibbs Drive with a road closure starting tomorrow Tuesday February 27 th , 2024, for
approximately four (4) weeks from 7 AM to 4 PM.
As construction takes place, residents and commuters can make use of temporary detour via Richardson
Drive to navigate their way to main roads.
Road Closure Details:
Date and Time: Approximately four (4) weeks starting Tuesday February 27 th , 2024, from 7 AM to 4 PM.
Location: Gibbs Drive, Dutch Quarter
Alternative Routes: Richardson Drive
Stay updated on The Concrete Hard Surfacing Side Roads Project by visiting our official government
website and Facebook page.