FIRST BATCH OF NATIONAL DECREES FOR JUSTICE WORKERS DELIVERED TO THE GOVERNOR

Today marks a significant milestone in the journey towards equitable governance and fair labor practices for all personnel associated with the Justice Ministry and recognized Labor Unions under the Committee of Civil Servants Union (CCSU). On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the Ministry of Justice diligently prepared and submitted nineteen (19) National Decrees (LBs) in response to the Ministry of Finance’s request.

Following rigorous scrutiny and review, this batch of LBs was returned from the Ministry of Finance today, February 22, 2024, with a positive position. The Ministry of Justice is adhering to the extra step as added by the Ministry of Finance and has now successfully delivered a batch of LBs to His Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly. Although the additional step from the Ministry of Finance has slowed down the movement, the team at the Ministry of Justice is doing its utmost to expedite the tedious process.

Upon receipt of the LBs, Minister Anna E. Richardson promptly signed the Advice package containing the LBs for the Ministry of Justice staff. Subsequently, the package was forwarded to Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion, who provided the final signature required before sending the package to His Excellency, Governor Ajamu Baly.

The Governor’s cabinet has confirmed receipt of the first batch of LBs today, February 22nd, 2024. Assuming all aspects are aligned accordingly, we look forward to His Excellency signing the LBs, which will then be returned to the Minister of Justice for co-signing.

The successful completion of this initial batch of LBs signals a promising future for all personnel associated with the Justice Ministry and CCSU-recognized Labor Unions. It not only ensures the long-awaited issuance of National Decrees but also promises new and increased salaries for each member of the dedicated staff.

This achievement sets a positive momentum for the Ministry of Justice as it continues to prioritize the welfare and rights of its personnel. Minister Richardson is now trusting there will be a continuous flow with a goal to have the Finance Ministry process a minimum of 25 LBs per week.