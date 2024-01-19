Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) Announces Successful Joint Operation by thePelican Team in Drug Export Investigation



The Pelican team, a specialized unit within the Detective Department of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), comprising KPSM officers, officers of the Koninklijke Marechaussee, and the Coastguard, in collaboration with a United States investigation agency, has successfully conducted an operation

targeting individuals involved in the export of drugs, to the United States.

On January 16, 2024, the Pelican team executed the arrest of two individuals, identified as R.N.M., 42 years of age, and N.C.F., 34 years of age, following an extensive investigation. The arrests were carried out in collaboration with international partners, highlighting the commitment of this team to address cross-border and organized crime activities.

Simultaneous house searches were conducted in the A.TH. Illidge Road (Over the Pond) and Middle Region areas. During these searches, officers discovered and confiscated items relevant to the ongoing investigation, along with live ammunition.

In light of these developments, both suspects are currently in custody at the police station, where they will remain pending further investigation.

The Pelican team is a newly established unit within the Detective Department of KPSM, specializing in drug trafficking, gun trafficking, and other cross-border crimes. This operation marks the first successful endeavor by the Pelican team, underscoring its effectiveness in addressing complex criminal activities.

The Sint Maarten Police Force appreciates the cooperation and support from the community

in fostering a safer environment. Further details regarding the investigation will be released as they become available, as the Pelican team continues to work diligently to maintain the security and integrity of Sint Maarten