DECEASED BODY DISCOVERED IN DUTCH-QUARTER, NAZARETH AREA



On Thursday evening, January 18th, 2024, at approximately 5:00 PM officers of KPSM were dispatch to the Dutch-Quarter, Nazareth area.

Personnel from the Patrol Division, Detectives, and Forensics were resounding to the location in Nazareth to a report of a lifeless body.

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered the deceased body of an adult male. Unfortunately, the advanced state of decomposition of the body has presented challenges in the identification process. At this time, it cannot be confirmed whether the deceased individual is the same male reported missing since January 4th, 2024.

The Detective Division of KPSM is actively engaged in an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the deceased person. The challenging condition of the body has made the identification process complex, requiring meticulous forensic analysis.

The Sint Maarten Police Force would like to reassure the public that every effort is being made to ascertain the identity of the deceased and establish the cause of death. Additional information will be disseminated to the public as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, we kindly ask for your understanding and cooperation as we work diligently to resolve this matter.

We urge anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.