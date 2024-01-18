JSE promises bigger, better conference this year

A BIGGER AND BETTER CONFERENCE is anticipated at this year’s 19 th Jamaica Stock
Exchange (JSE) three-day meeting according to Managing Director, Dr. Marlene Street-Forrest.
“We expect to have people join the Conference from Asia, Africa, Europe and North and South
America,” and several Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, Dr. Street-Forrest said.
She said this year’s event “will be greater, and this will enhance the popularity of JSE’s
Conference, making it among the best conferences in the world.”
The JSE which will celebrate 55 years of being in existence later this year is going all out to
ensure everything is in place to celebrate the emerald affair.
The Managing Director noted further that since holding its first conference in 2006 the JSE
continues to pride itself on putting together “a well-organized conference…drawing some of the
best speakers on various financial and business-related issues” to help enhance and boost the
economies of their participating countries.
The Conference, Dr. Street-Forrest explained, examines and explores areas of growth, challenges
and advancements that are currently shaping societies and the world economies. Further, he
noted the JSE annual conference analyses how economies and businesses can best manage
lightning-fast changes while maximising opportunities for progress through thought-provoking
dialogues.
The JSE’s Annual Conference brings together world class leaders and industry experts who
willingly share success secrets and demystify complex topics for participants. This, Dr. Street-
Forrest noted, assists entrepreneurs and professionals from diverse sectors grasp concepts needed
to function superlatively for the year ahead.
“It helps in navigating successfully and thrive through the sweeping global trends and
disruptions that are affecting every country and region,” the top JSE official emphasised.
Dr. Street-Forrest said the annual meeting rests on five key pillars: It brings together key
financial services sector officials to give insight into critical ideas on issues pertinent to its
growth and development; it facilitates fora for casting visions and strategies necessary for the
future growth of the sector in the region, and assists in creating partnerships and improving
understanding between financial institutions to foster greater investment opportunities.
In addition the JSE yearly meeting provides the framework to showcase industry trends, products
and services as it seeks to create awareness of the importance of capital markets to the economic
development and prosperity of countries in the region.
Further, Dr. Street-Forrest boasted that the conference has also been able to attract Small and
Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through its Entrepreneurial Pitch Room. This, she explained, has
been very successful in building startups while strengthening fledging, yet great business
ventures.
The JSE uses its annual forum to pinpoint shifts in government policies, which, Dr. Street-
Forrest argued is a fillip in spurring national development and creating additional business
opportunities.
As a defender of the peoples’ interest, the JSE exposed a Ponzi scheme in the country, and
recontinue business in Haiti. It has diversified its operations with a focus on ‘Sports as a
Business’ through its involvement in the Diamond League and World Cup Football tournaments.
The JSE is also manages a Junior Stock Market, while also conducting business activities in
China.
The Jamaican Stock Exchange also achieved successes with its involvement in cloud technology
and alternate energy sectors.
Over the years, the JSE has also gained a sure business footing in Africa which is a
significant milestone for them, Dr. Street-Forrest said.