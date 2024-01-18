JSE promises bigger, better conference this year

A BIGGER AND BETTER CONFERENCE is anticipated at this year’s 19 th Jamaica Stock

Exchange (JSE) three-day meeting according to Managing Director, Dr. Marlene Street-Forrest.

“We expect to have people join the Conference from Asia, Africa, Europe and North and South

America,” and several Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, Dr. Street-Forrest said.

She said this year’s event “will be greater, and this will enhance the popularity of JSE’s

Conference, making it among the best conferences in the world.”

The JSE which will celebrate 55 years of being in existence later this year is going all out to

ensure everything is in place to celebrate the emerald affair.

The Managing Director noted further that since holding its first conference in 2006 the JSE

continues to pride itself on putting together “a well-organized conference…drawing some of the

best speakers on various financial and business-related issues” to help enhance and boost the

economies of their participating countries.

The Conference, Dr. Street-Forrest explained, examines and explores areas of growth, challenges

and advancements that are currently shaping societies and the world economies. Further, he

noted the JSE annual conference analyses how economies and businesses can best manage

lightning-fast changes while maximising opportunities for progress through thought-provoking

dialogues.

The JSE’s Annual Conference brings together world class leaders and industry experts who

willingly share success secrets and demystify complex topics for participants. This, Dr. Street-

Forrest noted, assists entrepreneurs and professionals from diverse sectors grasp concepts needed

to function superlatively for the year ahead.

“It helps in navigating successfully and thrive through the sweeping global trends and

disruptions that are affecting every country and region,” the top JSE official emphasised.

Dr. Street-Forrest said the annual meeting rests on five key pillars: It brings together key

financial services sector officials to give insight into critical ideas on issues pertinent to its

growth and development; it facilitates fora for casting visions and strategies necessary for the

future growth of the sector in the region, and assists in creating partnerships and improving

understanding between financial institutions to foster greater investment opportunities.

In addition the JSE yearly meeting provides the framework to showcase industry trends, products

and services as it seeks to create awareness of the importance of capital markets to the economic

development and prosperity of countries in the region.

Further, Dr. Street-Forrest boasted that the conference has also been able to attract Small and

Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through its Entrepreneurial Pitch Room. This, she explained, has

been very successful in building startups while strengthening fledging, yet great business

ventures.

The JSE uses its annual forum to pinpoint shifts in government policies, which, Dr. Street-

Forrest argued is a fillip in spurring national development and creating additional business

opportunities.

As a defender of the peoples’ interest, the JSE exposed a Ponzi scheme in the country, and

recontinue business in Haiti. It has diversified its operations with a focus on ‘Sports as a

Business’ through its involvement in the Diamond League and World Cup Football tournaments.

The JSE is also manages a Junior Stock Market, while also conducting business activities in

China.

The Jamaican Stock Exchange also achieved successes with its involvement in cloud technology

and alternate energy sectors.

Over the years, the JSE has also gained a sure business footing in Africa which is a

significant milestone for them, Dr. Street-Forrest said.