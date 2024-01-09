Travel expenses of Government and Parliament require accountability and transparency



The General Audit Chamber has just presented its report titled “Auditing public travel and Parlatino membership” to Parliament. This audit evaluates the efficiency, effectiveness, and compliance of travel-related activities to ensure that public funds are used in a responsible and transparent manner. Although travel can be a necessary component of government functioning, it is equally important for Members of Parliament (MPs), Ministers, and the civil service to adhere to established rules and regulations

governing travel expenses. They can demonstrate responsible use of public funds and

ensure transparency and fairness.

The regulations governing travel for MPs and Ministers allow them to travel in first or

business class. Additionally, they are entitled to receive a per diem of ANG 720 per day.

However, they are not required to provide accountability for how the per diem is used.

Additionally, there is no requirement that any unused per diem funds be reimbursed. This

lack of tracking and reporting obligations creates a gap in accountability, which could

potentially lead to inappropriate spending.

The General Audit Chamber identified the highest travel expenses incurred by ministers and

civil servants in a single business trip during 2022. Highlighting shortcomings in following

regulations and policies, the Audit Chamber recommends improvements to address these

issues. This is to ensure the efficient and effective use of public funds allocated for travel.

On Parliament’s request, the Audit Chamber audited membership in Parlatino to evaluate its

effectiveness. Parlatino is an intergovernmental organization, comprising of national

parliaments of Latin American and Caribbean nations. Since joining in 2010, Parliament

spent about ANG 2 million on travel expenses and membership fees.

The Audit Chamber has determined that membership in Parlatino presents both advantages

and challenges compared to a regional approach. With this report, it aims to provide

Parliament the necessary insights to make a well-informed decision on the future direction.

The report recommends strategies to enhance transparency and accountability in public

officials’ travel due to the country’s precarious financial situation.

The report is published in English and Dutch and is available on the General Audit Chamber

website (www.arsxm.org) and via links on the General Audit Chamber’s social media

platforms, Facebook and LinkedIn.