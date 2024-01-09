Police Force of Sint Maarten Condemns Damage to Political Signs



The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is deeply concerned about the recent incidents of

vandalism targeting political signs placed around the island. KPSM has received reports of

signs being spray-painted, damaged, or destroyed.

These acts of vandalism are not only disruptive to the political process but are also illegal.

KPSM reminds the public that damaging or destroying property is a punishable offense

under Sint Maarten law. Perpetrators could face arrest and prosecution if caught.

KPSM is urging the public to refrain from engaging in this type of behavior. We believe that

everyone has the right to express their political views peacefully and without fear of

vandalism.

KPSM is committed to ensuring that everyone can participate fully in the upcoming

parliamentary elections.