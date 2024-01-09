Adjusted Prosecutor’s Office Hours



The Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten has adjusted its public opening hours as of January 3, 2024. Opening time in the afternoon Monday thru Friday is 2:00pm to 4:00pm; one hour earlier than previous to allow more time for processing of information and execution of administrative tasks.

The morning opening time remains 8:00am to 12:00pm.

During those opening hours, the public may visit the office to get information, pay fine (by debit/credit cards only), and access other services. The office is also reachable via telephone +1-721-542-2243 or email info@OMCarib.org. The Prosecutor’s Office is located on Emmaplein, Philipsburg, behind CIBC First

Caribbean Bank.